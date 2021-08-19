Geronimo, the alpaca who twice tested positive for bovine tuberculosis, will be slaughtered after his owner lost a high court bid to save him.

The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) ordered the animal to be put down after he failed two TB tests.

However, his owner, Helen Macdonald - who imported him from New Zealand - has said the tests are returning false positives and has been refused permission to have him tested a third time.

An application for an injunction to halt the destruction order has been refused at London’s High Court.