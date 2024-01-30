Lindsay Hoyle reprimands Gillian Keegan over lengthy answers in Commons

Gillian Keegan was chastised by the House of Commons speaker on Monday 29 January for giving lengthy answers that may have been a “ploy” to stop scrutiny from MPs.

Lindsay Hoyle told the education secretary to be “punchy” with her responses as she took questions in the Commons.

“We’re having this problem every time. If it’s topical [questions], they’re meant to be short and punchy,” Mr Hoyle said.

“I’ve got to get these members in and all you’re doing is stopping the members not getting in, and if that’s the ploy, it’s not going to work.”

Ms Keegan was discussing exams in the aftermath of the crumbling school buildings crisis when she was reprimanded.