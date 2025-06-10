A Good Morning Britain presenter was shot and injured with rubber bullet while reporting on the violent protests in Los Angeles.

US correspondent Noel Phillips was shot just 10 minutes before going live for the ITV breakfast show on Monday (9 June).

The moment was caught on camera and shown to GMB viewers on Tuesday morning, as hosts Susanna Reid and Richard Madeley expressed their concern for the journalist.

Mr Phillips said: “I was on the floor talking to several protesters and I felt an enormous ton of bricks had fallen on my arm, realised a rubber bullet had grazed the top layer of my skin.”

He added: “It gives you a sense of how unpredictable things are here.”