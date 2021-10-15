Transport Secretary Grant Shapps told Sky News there will be ‘no issues’ with seeing family and loved ones this Christmas.

Mr Shapps claimed on Friday morning the holidays were not at risk from consumer shortages, reassuring the British public instead that “there will be food [and] there will be gifts”.

He said: “But we’re taking a whole range of measures, including one that I’m announcing today about the way lorry drivers from abroad pick up and drop things off ... that will mean they can, in an unlimited way by Christmas.”

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here