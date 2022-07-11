Grant Shapps has launched his Conservative Party leadership bid, vowing to help fellow Tories “win” their seats at the next general election.

Sharing a short, 13-second video on social media, the transport secretary says he will deliver as prime minister because he can “plan”, “communicate” and “campaign”.

“I can help you win your seat”, he concludes, sending a direct message to his Conservative colleagues.

A number of other Tory heavyweights have launched their leadership bids in recent days, including Liz Truss, Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.