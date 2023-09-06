Holidaymakers stranded in Greek airport in ‘horrendous’ scenes as floods lash island

British holidaymakers have described chaotic scenes as they remain stranded at a Greek airport after the island of Skiathos was hit by flash floods.

Emergency services are warning people to stay indoors, with many holidaymakers left trapped inside hotels with no electricity. The island’s mayor has also requested to declare a state of emergency, local media has reported.

The situation has been described as ‘horrendously scary’, and there have been no flights in and out of the island’s airport.

Andrew Callaghan is one of those stranded at Skiathos Airport. He said: “Horrendous scenes. We’re currently in the airport, been locked in for over 12 hours and no flights out until Thursday. It’s surreal.”