Punxsutawney Phil reveals prediction for how long winter will last

Punxsutawney Phil made his winter weather forecast shortly after sunrise on Friday, 2 February.

The date, known as Groundhog Day, saw Phil the groundhog emerge from his nook in Gobbler’s Knob, Pennsylvania and predict that an early spring will arrive in North America.

“What this weather did not provide is a shadow or reason to hide. Glad tidings on this Groundhog Day. An early spring is on the way,” Phil’s official “interpreter” proclaimed.

It was pointed out by CNN that the mammal’s record is unreliable, with an accuracy rate of 40% since the ritual began in 1887.