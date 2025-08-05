Two men have been arrested after an illegal firework display on Hammersmith Bridge sparked a fire at a nearby school on Sunday evening (3 August).

Footage shows the bridge engulfed in flames as dozens of flares and fireworks were set off. It caused a hedge at nearby St Paul’s School to catch fire.

“Two men, aged 22 and 18, were arrested on suspicion of arson. They both remain in police custody,” the Met Police said. No injuries were reported.

A spokeswoman for St Paul’s School told the Evening Standard: “The fire was in a hedge - but the damage is very limited and only to the hedge itself,” praising staff and the fire brigade for preventing further spread.

Anyone with information is urged to call 101, quoting CAD 6861/03AUG.