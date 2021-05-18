A Palestinian father known in the Gaza Strip for his videos documenting his daughters’ lives, including during Israeli air raids, has been killed.

Ahmed al–Mansi went viral for his videos where he comforts his frightened daughters during the recent Israeli airstrikes.

Footage recorded by his sister-in-law, Haneen, is marked by explosions, praying and crying during bombardment that detonated over their home in the north of the Gaza Strip.

In the footage, Haneen can be heard repeating an Islamic prayer to their children to try to calm them. Moments later, in his own home, 35-year-old Ahmed al–Mansi was killed in the attack.