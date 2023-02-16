A special coin featuring Professor Albus Dumbledore has been launched as part of a Harry Potter-themed collection for the Royal Mint.

The coin has been introduced to celebrate the 25th publishing anniversary of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.

On the “heads” side, King Charles III’s portrait is depicted. The other two coins in the collection feature the late Queen.

It is available to buy as a 50p coin, as well as other denominations, from the Mint’s online store.

Fans across 86 countries have bought at least one coin in the range, the Royal Mint has said.

