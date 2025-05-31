A Welsh Harvard University student says he feels “dehumanised” amid Donald Trump’s attempts to revoke the school’s right to host international students.

Alfred Williamson said that he does not know whether he will be allowed to return to complete his studies, stating that it will be a “long, hard fight”.

He told Times Radio: “We have to sit here and wait for the White House to determine the trajectory of our lives and that just isn’t a very nice experience for the whole international community.”

Last week, the Department of Homeland Security said the administration had voided Harvard's visa programme “as a result of their failure to adhere to the law”.

This has since been blocked by a federal judge, and Harvard has filed a lawsuit accusing the administration of violating the First Amendment.