Hawaii: Lahaina residents escape wildfires by jumping into ocean

Dramatic footage shows Maui residents attempting to escape wildfires by jumping into stormy seas as smoke and ash darkens the sky.

Residents of Lahaina, a resort town on the island, were told to jump into the ocean as flames approached the town.

The footage, shot on Tuesday, 8 August, was posted on Tiktok by local chef Joshua Marten.

“We own several food trucks and restaurants here on Maui and have been wrecked pretty hard. I’m happy to say all of our employees are safe as of yesterday and we have them in housing and evacuated them from Lahaina,” he said.