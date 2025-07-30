Hawaii beachgoers evacuate after major Russia earthquake triggers tsunami warnings

Lifeguards ask beachgoers in Hawaii to evacuate after a major quake near Russia triggered tsunami warnings

The quake hit near the city of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky and a tsunami with a height of 3-4 meters (10-13 feet) was recorded in parts of Kamchatka, said Sergei Lebedev, regional minister for emergency situations.

The US Tsunami Warning System issued a warning of "hazardous tsunami waves" within the next three hours, following news of the quake.

Hawaii ordered evacuations from some coastal areas. "Take Action! Destructive tsunami waves expected," the Honolulu Department of Emergency Management said on X.

The Hawaii warning urged residents of low-lying areas to either move to higher ground or to the fourth floor of a building.