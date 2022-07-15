Trains and hospitals to face strain during heatwave

Hospitals and train services could be affected by hot temperatures next week, as temperatures are set to rise by another 10C (50F) in the coming days.

Avanti West Coast has warned that their services could be cancelled at the last minute, and cabinet office minister Kit Malthouse said that the nation should prepare for a “surge” in demand on the NHS.

The Met Office issued its first-ever red extreme heat warning for England as temperatures are expected to hit 40C (104F), and the first-ever Level 4 national emergency has been declared.

