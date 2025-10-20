Hero cop pulls suspected drunk driver from burning car after she crashed

Watch as a hero cop pulled a drunk driver from a burning car after she crashed into a concrete barrier on the highway.

After the vehicle quickly caught fire, the Mesquite police officer freed her from the driver's seat before dragging her to safety on the side of the road on 30 September.

In a post to Facebook, the Texan police department said: "This act of bravery serves as a powerful reminder of the courage and commitment our officers show every day and the very real dangers of impaired driving. Drinking and driving do not mix. One decision can lead to tragedy in seconds."