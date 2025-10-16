Driver pulled from burning car by California Highway Patrol officers

Footage shows the moment a driver was pulled from a burning car by California Highway Patrol officers.

The dramatic rescue occurred on Thursday, 3 July 2025, when Officer Sal Leon-Brito discovered a crash while on routine patrol near Los Angeles.

Officials believe the driver most likely had "experienced some type of medical emergency that caused him to veer off the freeway into an embankment and collide into a tree".

As he encountered the burning car, Officer Leon-Brito used his baton to break several car windows to check for victims. Eventually, he found the driver unconscious in the vehicle.

The driver was then transported from the scene to a hospital, where he was reported to be in stable condition.