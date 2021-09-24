Hillary Clinton believes Northern Ireland has become a symbol of peace and hope.

Mrs Clinton was speaking as she was formally installed as chancellor of the Belfast academic institution at Queen’s University on Friday morning.

"Northern Ireland has become a symbol of democracy's power to transcend divisions and deliver peace," the former US presidential candidate said.

"We need that beacon of hope now more than ever."

On the morning that Mrs Clinton was installed as chancellor, a number of anti-war protesters hurled insults and abuse as she appeared in Belfast.