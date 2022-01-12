HMS Prince of Wales departs Portsmouth to join Nato rapid response task force

Well-wishers have waved off Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales as it sailed for the first time as the head of Nato’s rapid response task force.

The 65,000-tonne warship was appointed the command ship of Nato’s Maritime High Readiness Force at a ceremony held onboard at Portsmouth Naval Base on Tuesday.

It sailed from the Hampshire port on Wednesday ahead of a series of major exercises with Nato to be held throughout the year, starting with a Norwegian-led exercise.

