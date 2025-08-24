Masked robbers tie up young shopkeeper in shocking £50,000 jewellery theft

A young shopkeeper thought she was going to die when she was tied up while two robbers armed with a long-handled axe stole £50,000 worth of jewellery, Lincolnshire Police said.

The woman was held for nine minutes while Ints Dombroskis, 45, of Colley Avenue, Kendray, Barnsley, and Hugo Ignats, 42, of Wilkinson Street, Barnsley, grabbed jewellery from cabinets at the Holbeach shop on Friday, 30 May.

The shopkeeper heard: "Don't move or I will kill you."

Armed officers tracked the two men and completed an enforced stop on the A1.

Three gold chains were recovered from Ignats' pocket, and two black bags containing stolen items from the store were found in the boot.

Dombrovskis and Ignats both pleaded guilty to robbery. They were both sentenced to seven years and four months in prison at Lincoln Crown Court on 22 August.