Crowds in Ramallah have celebrated the arrival of a third group of Palestinians released from Israeli prisons as part of the four-day ceasefire agreement.

39 Palestinians were released from prisons in exchange for the release of 17 hostages being held by Hamas in Gaza following the 7 October terror attack.

A large proportion of Palestinians released were under the age of 18 and many were not officially charged though others had been convicted of violent crimes.

Under the terms of the ceasefire, Israel will release 150 Palestinians and in exchange, Hamas will release 50 hostages to Israel.