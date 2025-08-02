Thousands of hot dogs spilled out onto a Pennsylvania highway after a food truck smashed into a concrete barrier.

Eyewitness footage shared by a bewildered commuter on Friday (1 August) shows the frankenfurters scattered across Interstate 83, with one traveller saying: “Oh my god, they’re everywhere.”

The collision occurred after the trailer carrying the hot dogs had an unspecified mechanical problem during morning rush hour, causing it to scrape into the side of a passenger vehicle before it hit the concrete divider.

Four people involved in the crash required medical attention for non-life threatening injuries.

The crash caused significant traffic disruptions in both directions on the interstate.