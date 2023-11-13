Couple cling to one another as house violently shakes during Iceland earthquake

A couple cling to one another as their house shakes violently in an earthquake during a volcanic eruption in Iceland.

Caitlin McLean, from Scotland, was visiting her boyfriend, Gisli Gunnarsson, 29, in Grindavik when they were forced to flee his home at midnight on Friday (10 November) as his house shook and locals frantically evacuated the area.

Ms McLean, 34, captured the moment the furniture and light fixtures shook violently in Mr Gunnarsson's home.

Police evacuated Grindavik after seismic activity in the area moved south towards the town, with a corridor of magma, or semi-molten rock, now thought to be extending under the community, Iceland’s Meteorological Office said.