A 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 15-year-old boy was fatally stabbed outside his school gates in Huddersfield on Wednesday, 21 September.

A murder probs has been launched after the teenager died in hospital following the attack close to the entrance of North Huddersfield Trust School in Woodhouse Hill.

“The youth was arrested at an address in Huddersfield shortly before 5am [on Thursday] in connection with the incident in Woodhouse Hill... He remains in custody and enquiries are ongoing,” West Yorkshire Police said.

