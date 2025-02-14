A humpback whale appeared to briefly swallow a kayaker off Chilean Patagonia before quickly releasing him unharmed.

Adrián Simancas was kayaking with his father, Dell Simancas, when the whale surfaced, trapping the young man and his watercraft in its mouth for a few seconds before releasing him.

It occurred in Bahía El Águila last Saturday near the San Isidro Lighthouse in the Strait of Magellan.

"I thought I was dead," Adrián told the Associated Press. "I thought it had eaten me, that it had swallowed me."