Iceland volcano eruption: Watch lava shoot from 2km-long fissure

A 2km-long trail of hot lava flowed from a volcano in Iceland, which once again forced the evacuation of tourists at the internationally known Blue Lagoon geothermal spa after another eruption on Wednesday (16 July).

Iceland’s Met Office said the eruption began around 4am local time following an intense seismic swarm on the Reykjanes Peninsula, southwest of the capital, Reykjavik.

A campsite in nearby Grindavik was evacuated shortly after the seismic activity began.

The Met Office said lava from the eruption flowed southeast from a fissure in the barren landscape, but the molten rock isn’t threatening any infrastructure.