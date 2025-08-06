Village buried in mud as flash flooding kills at least four in northern India

Flash flooding in northern India has buried a village in mud, killing four people with at least 100 people missing.

Footage shared on Tuesday (5 August) shows mud and debris covering Dharali in Uttarakhand state, with entire buildings being submerged by the murky water which flowed down a nearby mountain and into the Himalayan village after ‘cloudburst’ rainfall.

A cloudburst is a sudden intense down-pouring of rain over a small area in a short period of time.

Sharing the clip on social media, the Indian Army said that troops were immediately mobilised to “assess the situation and undertake rescue operations”.

The disaster struck whilst dozens had gathered in a temple for a festival.

At least 10 soldiers stationed at the Harsil base are also missing, officials said.