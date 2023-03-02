Independent TV
Driverless tractor smashes through shop window, leaving path of destruction
CCTV footage captures the moment a driverless tractor crashed into a shop, smashing through the glass window before leaving a trail of destruction.
The incident happened at a business in northern India’s Uttar Pradesh on 28 February.
In the video, the tractor can be seen running over a number of bikes before crashing into the window.
While the vehicle initially appears to be stuck, the glass suddenly shatters a few moments later, and the tractor continues to roll in.
The engine was eventually turned off by a man inside the store.
01:08