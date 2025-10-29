Woman who slips whilst boarding moving train saved by station guard

A woman slipped whilst attempting to board a moving train, before a station guard quickly intervened and pulled her to safety.

Footage released by India’s Southern Railway on Tuesday (28 October) shows the train travelling past Erode Junction in Tamil Nadu on Monday (27 October).

The passenger approaches the train and tries to board, but almost falls between the carriage and the platform.

Sri Jagadeesan, a head constable with the Railway Protection Force (RPF), saw the incident and rushed over to pull the woman out of harm’s way, officials said.