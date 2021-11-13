The world's first inhalable Covid-19 vaccine has been unveiled an expo in the country's Hainan Province.

Jointly developed by Chinese military infectious disease expert Chen Wei's team and the Chinese biotech company, CanSino Biologics Inc., the vaccine was presented at the 5th Hainan International Health Industry Expo held in Haikou City.

The vaccine is inhaled through the mouth to stimulate mucosal immunity that can't be created by intramuscular injections.

Aerosol vaccination with one-fifth of the intramuscular dose could trigger a cellular immune response similar to that of one dose of intramuscular injection, according to research.

