Watch: Israelis huddle in Tel Aviv bomb shelter before deadly Iran missile strike

Watch as Israelis huddle in bomb shelters in Tel Aviv as air raid sirens sound to warn residents of incoming Iranian missile strikes.

Footage shared by the Associated Press (AP) shows people entering crowded underground bunkers on Sunday (15 June) as Iran and Israel exchanged attacks for the third day in a row.

Eight people have been killed in Iran's overnight attacks across Tel Aviv, Haifa and other cities, according to Israel's national emergency service.

Retaliatory strikes from Israel targeted Iran's oil and gas sector and killed four senior Iranian intelligence officials, including the head of the powerful Iranian Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) Brig. Gen. Mohammad Kazemi.

Since both countries began targeting each other with devastating missiles and airstrikes on Friday (13 June), 24 people in Israel and 224 people in Iran have been killed.