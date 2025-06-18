Iran’s UN ambassador warns Trump not to ‘cross red line’

Iran’s UN ambassador has cautioned Donald Trump not to “cross the red line”, warning the president that Tehran will respond firmly if the US becomes directly involved in Israel’s military campaign.

Speaking at the UN Human Rights Council on Wednesday (18 June), Ali Bahreini said that he sees the US as being “complicit in what Israel is doing” adding that Mr Trump’s remarks are “very hostile”.

He added: “There is a line which, if crossed, there should be a response on our side. And that line will be defined by our relevant authorities, including military forces. And once the red line is crossed, the response will come.”

On Tuesday (17 June), the US president demanded that Iranian forces unconditionally lay down their arms, adding that he knows where Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is “hiding”, describing him as an “easy target”.