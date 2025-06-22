Iranian ambassador to the UK says US attack is a violation of United Nations charter

An Iranian ambassador has branded the US military strikes on Iran as a violation of a United Nations charter.

Iranian ambassador to the UK Seyed Ali Mousavi told the BBC’s Laura Kuenssberg, “This attack is a violation of a United Nations’ charter, and as well as one of aggression to Iranian national sovereignty and Iranian territorial integrity.

US President Donald Trump confirmed late Saturday, June 21, that US military had carried out strikes against three Iranian facilities, Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan, despite previous pleas from the UK for de-escalation.