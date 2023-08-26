Four young people who died in a crash in Co Tipperary while on the way to exam results celebrations on Friday have been named.

Luke McSweeney, 24, his sister Grace McSweeney, 18, Zoey Coffey, 18, and Nicole Murphy, 18, died at the scene in Clonmel after the car they were travelling in struck a wall.

It is understood they had been on their way to celebrate after the three teenagers received their Leaving Certificate exam results earlier that day.

Superintendent Kieran Ruane, of Clonmel garda station, extended his sympathies to their families, who he said had appealed for privacy, and urged any witnesses to come forward.