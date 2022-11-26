Ischia: Footage shows devastation caused by landslide on Italian island

The Italian island of Ischia is facing a huge rescue operation following a landslide caused by extreme rain and flooding, with 12 people reportedly missing.

Italy’s infrastructure minister Matteo Salvini said that eight people had been killed in the incident, which involved 120mm of rainfall - however, this is yet to be confirmed.

It's thought damage includes ten collapsed buildings, which has left at least 30 families stranded.

“The government expresses its closeness to the citizens and mayors of the municipalities on the island of Ischia", prime minister Giorgia Meloni said.

