Former MI6 chief Sir John Sawers claims that Benjamin Netanyahu won’t “consider a ceasfire” in Gaza until the US election result has been announced.

Mr Sawers admitted that he thought the killing of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar wouldn’t bring a resolution any closer, and that Netanyahu wouldn’t “want to give a success to the Biden-Harris administration.”

Yahya Sinwar was killed after an alleged chance encounter with the IDF, after he escaped to a building partially-destroyed by missiles, before being shot by troops.