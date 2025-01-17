'Everybody is tense': Family of released hostage hopeful of ceasefire confirmation

Hostages' families are hopeful for the return of their loved ones but remain "tense" waiting for a deal between Israel and Hamas.

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu says a deal to return hostages held in the Gaza Strip has been reached, after his office had said earlier there were last-minute snags in finalising the ceasefire.

Speaking in Hostages Square, Tel Aviv, Shay Dickmann told The Independent of her hopes for the return of the remaining hostages following the release of her relative Yarden Roman-Gat.

Israel confirmed the death of Dickmann's cousin, Carmel Gat, who was taken hostage in the 7 October attack by Hamas.