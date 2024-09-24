Watch: Netanyahu urges Lebanon civilians to evacuate their homes in video message

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu urged civilians in Lebanon to heed IDF warnings and evacuate their homes in a video message on Monday (23 September).

The death toll from Israeli airstrikes on southern Lebanon has risen to 492 people, including 35 children and 58 women, and wounded 1,645 people.

Netanyahu said: “I have a message for the people of Lebanon: Israel’s war is not with you. It’s with Hezbollah. For too long, Hezbollah has been using you as human shields.

“It placed rockets in your living rooms and missiles in your garage. Those rockets and missiles are aimed directly at our cities, directly at our citizens.”

He added: “Starting this morning, the IDF has warned you to get out of harm’s way.

“I urge you – take this warning seriously.”