Landslide crashes down Italian mountain sending rocks hurtling into Lake Garda

A landslide crashed down a mountain in Italy, sending rocks flying over a coastal road and into Lake Garda on Saturday, 16 December.

Italy’s fire and rescue agency, Vigili Del Fuoco, posted footage of clouds of dust forming as debris crashed into the water in Tremosine, and emergency services carrying out aerial reconnaissance with a helicopter on the site of the collapse.

Rocks were seen crashing onto the coastal road between the towns of Campione and Forra.

“Aquatic rescuers, USAR (Urban Search and Rescue) teams and the Varese flight department are working to exclude the possible presence of people involved and to make the area safe,” firefighters said.