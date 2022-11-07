Miriam Margolyes has called Matt Hancock, who is set to appear on I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!, an “appalling adulterous creep.”

During an appearance on The Six O’Clock Show, the Harry Potter actor was asked to divulge what she thinks about the Suffolk MP going into the jungle as a surprise contestant.

“What a vile personality. What an appalling adulterous creep... He’s a vile human being. He nearly destroyed our National Health Service. He sent loads of people with Covid, old ladies, back into their care homes,” Margoyles said.

Sign up to our newsletters.