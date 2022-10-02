Jacob Rees-Mogg booed by protesters upon arrival at Conservative Party conference

Jacob Rees-Mogg was booed by protesters shouting “Tory scum” upon his arrival at the Conservative Party conference in Birmingham on Sunday, 2 October.

Footage shows the business secretary being heckled by demonstrators as he is escorted by police to the International Convention Centre.

The Tories gathered for their annual conference at the end of a tumultuous week which saw the pound plummet to a record low against the dollar, and criticism fired at Kwasi Kwarteng’s tax-slashing mini-Budget that has spooked the market.

