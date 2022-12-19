January 6 panel vote to refer Donald Trump to DOJ for criminal charges

The January 6 panel has voted to refer Donald Trump to the Department of Justice for prosecution on criminal charges.

Among other charges, the panel has decided to recommend the former US president be prosecuted for inciting insurrection.

This footage shows the moment the panel voted for the move unanimously.

It will, however, be the DOJ that will make the call on whether a criminal probe is launched into the former US president.

While the move has no legal weight, the vote brings the 18-month investigation to a decisive end with a clear message.

