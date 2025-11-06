Troops deployed in northern Japan to help stop bear attacks after surge in casualties

Japan has deployed troops in order to help tackle a surge in bear attacks that has seen a dozen people killed in recent months.

Since April, at least 12 people have been killed and more than 100 injured after encounters with brown bears and Asisatic black bears in the northern prefecture of Akita.

Video footage shows two bears prowling through someone’s garden, with one animal even climbing a tree to nibble on some fruit.

Bear sightings have become almost daily in the mountainous region, with the creatures being spotted near schools, train stations, supermarkets and resorts.

On Wednesday (5 November), soldiers began an operation which involves them setting box traps, assisting local hunters with transport and helping dispose of dead bears. They have been instructed not to open fire on the animals.