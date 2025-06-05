Musk ally hints he lost top NASA job because Trump had ‘axe to grind’

Jared Isaacman, President Donald Trump’s former nominee for NASA administrator, has hinted that his ties to Elon Musk may have been the reason his nomination was withdrawn.

Appearing on the All-In podcast on Wednesday (4 June), the billionaire said that he was "disappointed" when he learnt that his nomination was revoked, noting that the fact it coincided with Mr Musk’s departure from the White House was “not a coincidence”.

"There were some people who had some axes to grind, and I was a good, visible target," added Mr Isaacman, who is an ally and investor of Mr Musk’s.

Trump withdrew Mr Isaacman’s nomination Saturday (31 May), making the decision following “a thorough review of prior associations”.

Since his White House departure, the Tesla CEO has made repeated criticisms of Mr Trump’s ‘big, beautiful’ tax and spending bill.