JD Vance pauses speech for boy who said he ‘skipped school’ to ask for a selfie

JD Vance paused his speech at a rally in Concord, North Carolina to get a selfie with a boy who had skipped school to meet him.

The vice president’s speech in North Carolina on Wednesday (24 September) focused on public safety, but took an unexpected turn during a question and answer session.

A boy in the audience named Henry told Vance he had skipped school to be there and asked for a picture with him.

The vice president laughed and called Henry up to the stage to get his picture.