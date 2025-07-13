JD Vance protesters lined the Disneyland resort as the vice president visited on a family holiday amid the California immigration raids.

The protest was held in Anaheim, where the vice president and his wife and children are visiting this weekend.

Chair of the Nebraska Democratic Party Jane Fleming Kleeb shared footage from the protest on X on Saturday (12 July).

She said: “VP Vance is at Disneyland. I'm also here with my family. When I had a brief moment, I made it clear--we support immigrants, we support America. I asked the obvious question, "I thought you hate California?" Since we've all seen and heard the hatred coming from Vance and Trump for California and Disney.”