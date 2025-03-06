JD Vance issues blunt response when asked if US forces will invade Mexico

JD Vance issued a blunt response when asked if US forces will invade Mexico.

The vice president held a press conference as he paid a visit to Eagle Pass in Texas on Wednesday (5 March)

Asked about the potential for ground forces during a visit to the US-Mexico border, Vance responded: “No. Next question.”

He declined to offer details on any potential air strikes or other military activity.

“The president has a megaphone, and he’ll speak to those issues as he feels necessary,” Vance said.