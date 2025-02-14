Donald Trump defends JD Vance’s claims Europe is ‘losing its freedom of speech’

President Donald Trump has defended comments made by Vice President JD Vance after he launched a scalding attack on European democracies.

The US Vice President used his speech at the Munich Security Conference on Friday (14 February) to say the greatest threat facing the continent was not from Russia and China, but “from within”.

The address was met by silence in the hall, and later denounced by several politicians at the conference.

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said it was “not acceptable”.

President Trump was asked for his thoughts on Vance’s comments as he signed a further batch of executiveorders on Friday.