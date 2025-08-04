Jeff Bezos blasts 80‑year‑old adventurer into space in latest Blue Origin launch

An 80-year-old thrill-seeker has been sent into space as part of Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin’s latest rocket ride.

Footage shows the rocket blasting a crew, which included seasoned world traveller Arvinder “Arvi” Singh Bahal, into space for a 10 minute journey on Sunday (3 August).

Joining Bahal were five other passengers, including cryptocurrency billionaire Justin Sun, who bid $28million for his seat back in 2021.

The space tourism mission — known as NS-34 —was the 34th flight for the New Shepard program, and it set off from a private launch site in West Texas at 8.30am EDT.