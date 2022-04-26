Watch live as Jen Psaki holds press briefing from the White House

US press secretary Jen Psaki is holding a press briefing from the White House.

The briefing is being held following the announcement that US vice president Kamala Harris has tested positive for covid-19.

Harris said that she had no symptoms and was both vaccinated and boosted.

Dr Ashish Jha, White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator, will join Psaki for the briefing.

Dr Jha will appeal to congress to approve funding for COVID-19 treatment and prevention.

