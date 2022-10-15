'It was a mistake to fly blind': Jeremy Hunt addresses flaws in mini-Budget

Jeremy Hunt has admitted that there were mistakes in the mini-Budget in his first interview since his appointment as chancellor.

Speaking to Sky News this morning, 15 October, the former health secretary discussed the incoming economic plans from the government.

Mr Hunt was appointed just one hour after his predecessor Kwasi Kwarteng was sacked from the job.

“It was a mistake to fly blind and to do these forecasts without giving people the confidence of the Office for Budget Responsibility saying that the sums add up,” Mr Hunt said.

